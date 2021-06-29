Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Herc by 1,702.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.56.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

