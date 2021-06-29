WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,603,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,192 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of WNS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,552,000 after acquiring an additional 350,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.15. 1,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,714. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.42. WNS has a 1 year low of $53.07 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.44.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

