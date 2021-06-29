WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on WETF. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.