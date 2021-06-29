WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WETF. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,936,000. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,824,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $919.99 million, a PE ratio of -55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

