Winpak Ltd. Plans None Dividend of $3.03 (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 3.03 per share on Friday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of WPK stock opened at C$42.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.59. Winpak has a 12 month low of C$38.73 and a 12 month high of C$48.02.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$284.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winpak will post 1.7200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Winpak from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

