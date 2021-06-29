Wing (WING) Price Reaches $15.60 on Top Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, Wing has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wing coin can now be bought for about $15.60 or 0.00043022 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing has a market cap of $26.74 million and $6.39 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00045935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00136804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00168329 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,277.92 or 1.00033561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,838,612 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,612 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

