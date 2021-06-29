Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Update

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the May 31st total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 868,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Dieter Esch sold 237,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 65.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 million, a P/E ratio of -497.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.