Westshore Wealth LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after purchasing an additional 445,694 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK opened at $283.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.34 and a fifty-two week high of $289.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.