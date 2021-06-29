Westshore Wealth LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 319 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.57.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $688.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.70 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $663.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 688.72, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,419 shares of company stock worth $76,913,138. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

