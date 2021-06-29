Westshore Wealth LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $129.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.76. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.08.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

