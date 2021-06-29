Westshore Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,417 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,417 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT opened at $241.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.41. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $116.73 and a 52-week high of $242.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.