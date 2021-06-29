Westshore Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,033 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

NYSE:BABA opened at $228.59 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $618.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

