Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the May 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE WEA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. 15,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 106,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 603,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 40,288 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

