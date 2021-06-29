Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Short Interest Down 97.8% in June

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Western Areas stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84. Western Areas has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WNARF shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Western Areas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Western Areas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

