WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. WESCO International posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WESCO International by 119.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,629,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 99,507 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in WESCO International by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 57,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.37. 10,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,996. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.49.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

