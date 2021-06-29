Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.43. 556,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,347,172. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $187.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

