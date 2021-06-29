Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 967,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 11.32% of TZP Strategies Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZPS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,009. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

