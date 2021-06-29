Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $17.71 Million Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,710,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPDIU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,326,000.

Shares of XPDIU stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. 25,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,998. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

