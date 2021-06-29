Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $13.82 Million Position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,392,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 3.71% of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 264,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 25,733 shares during the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $7,827,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $944,000. 55.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SOAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,381. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $12.72.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

