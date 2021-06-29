Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $12.23 Million in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,236,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000.

IPVIU stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 3,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,252. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

