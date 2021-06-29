Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 838,298 Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 838,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,433,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,779,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Crescent Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,652,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,123,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Crescent Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,100,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in Crescent Acquisition by 586.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 151,546 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSA stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. 285,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,338. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSA shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp.

