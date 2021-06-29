Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 1,535,797 Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,535,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,235,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 18.80% of Nebula Caravel Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,039,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,984,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,720,000.

NEBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. 681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

