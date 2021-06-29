Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,560,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Clover Health Investments as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $83,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CLOV. Bank of America lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clover Health Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

CLOV traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $13.79. 809,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,698,199. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $28.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

