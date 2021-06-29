Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Clarus (CLAR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR):

6/21/2021 – Clarus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/18/2021 – Clarus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Clarus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/8/2021 – Clarus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Clarus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/24/2021 – Clarus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Clarus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/11/2021 – Clarus had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Clarus had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CLAR stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,026. Clarus Co. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $793.50 million, a P/E ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $243,028.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,260.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Clarus by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 210,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 86,054 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

