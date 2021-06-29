Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Umpqua in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Umpqua stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,428 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Umpqua by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,776,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Umpqua by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,480,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,739,000 after buying an additional 310,167 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Umpqua by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,593,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after buying an additional 65,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,589,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after buying an additional 112,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.