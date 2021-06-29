Wedbush Comments on Valley National Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 147,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 43,812 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

