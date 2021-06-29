Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 32,991 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,991 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $21,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 689,807 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,407,000 after purchasing an additional 763,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,903. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $59.87 and a one year high of $62.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16.

