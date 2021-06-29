Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,714 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $257,241,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.16. 477,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,754,613. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.70 and a one year high of $154.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $246.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

