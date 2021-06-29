Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 729 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $82,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN traded down $12.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,431.75. 66,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,874. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,318.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,630.08 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

