Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,618,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

