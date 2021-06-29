Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $7.99 Million Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. 16,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,789. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52.

