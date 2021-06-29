Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 4,462 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $174.33. 285,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,122,833. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.18. The company has a market capitalization of $316.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.63, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

