Waves Hits Market Cap of $1.64 Billion (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Waves has a market cap of $1.64 billion and $117.53 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for $15.52 or 0.00042697 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Waves has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019882 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006707 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 105,500,536 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

Buying and Selling Waves

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

