Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,509 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Waterstone Financial news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a market cap of $495.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

