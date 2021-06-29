Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.48. 117,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,768,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after buying an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.