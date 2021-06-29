Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Shares Sold by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,919 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 3.44% of Vy Global Growth worth $25,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYGG. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in Vy Global Growth by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 113,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 56,061 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Vy Global Growth by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 151,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 101,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Vy Global Growth stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,672. Vy Global Growth has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

