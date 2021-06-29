Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,705 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.15% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.10. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

