Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $48.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.20.

VOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $19.79. 544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,088. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.75. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $734.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.