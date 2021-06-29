Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.19.
Several research firms have recently commented on VG. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.
In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ VG opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. Vonage has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -112.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86.
Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Vonage’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.
Further Reading: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.