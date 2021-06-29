Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on VG. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Vonage alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vonage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after buying an additional 414,320 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 12.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after purchasing an additional 979,127 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth approximately $68,597,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 6.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after purchasing an additional 300,150 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VG opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. Vonage has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -112.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Vonage’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.