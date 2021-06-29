Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $334.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will report sales of $334.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $335.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $333.46 million. Vonage reported sales of $310.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Vonage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vonage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Vonage by 7.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.59. 1,730,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,298. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.68. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.86.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

