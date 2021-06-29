VNX Exchange Price Tops $0.0449 (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. VNX Exchange has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $77,897.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNX Exchange coin can currently be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00055253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00020295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.34 or 0.00679253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00039032 BTC.

VNX Exchange Profile

VNX Exchange (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

