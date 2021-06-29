Vitae (VITAE) 1-Day Volume Tops $203,143.00

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Vitae has a total market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $203,143.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

