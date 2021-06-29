Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the period. 14.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

