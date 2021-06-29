Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Downgraded by Alembic Global Advisors to Neutral

Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.86.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $54.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $6,126,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

