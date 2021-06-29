Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) is EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,563,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 589,082 shares during the quarter. Viper Energy Partners accounts for approximately 23.0% of EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $66,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,208,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after buying an additional 210,008 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 170,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $29,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

VNOM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.66. 9,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,267. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 2.76. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 357.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

