ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives $6.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRAY shares. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 61.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,200,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,463 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 18.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter valued at $4,158,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 24.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 124,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $7.36.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. The business had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

