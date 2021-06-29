Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS VCCTF opened at $14.36 on Friday. Victoria has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $15.85.
