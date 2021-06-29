Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS VCCTF opened at $14.36 on Friday. Victoria has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

Victoria Company Profile

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

