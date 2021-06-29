Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico Sells 2,000 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $93,010.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $88,910.00.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $68.74 and a 52 week high of $104.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 131.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VICR. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 36.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

