Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.15

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.15 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.50). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 37.20 ($0.49), with a volume of 432,308 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £72.22 million and a P/E ratio of -9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.15.

Versarien Company Profile (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.