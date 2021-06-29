VersaBank (TSE:VB) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

VersaBank (TSE:VB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Saturday, July 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

VB stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.20. 28,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,251. VersaBank has a 1-year low of C$5.85 and a 1-year high of C$17.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$299.96 million and a P/E ratio of 16.78.

VersaBank (TSE:VB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VersaBank will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

